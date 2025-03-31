183,183 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

