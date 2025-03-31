Allianz SE Invests $365,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,594,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,886,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,428 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,335,000 after buying an additional 5,555,624 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,751,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,936,000 after acquiring an additional 95,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,445,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,398,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.1 %

UBS Group stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

