Allianz SE Invests $577,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.