Allianz SE Invests $577,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
FLOT stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.