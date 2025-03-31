CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280,535 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.