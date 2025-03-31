DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.74 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAL opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.