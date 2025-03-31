Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.44 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after acquiring an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Down 1.3 %

AON stock opened at $394.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.40. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

