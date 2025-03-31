DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $342.90 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $321.93 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

