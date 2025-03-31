Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 358,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLV opened at $31.00 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

