Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 1,696 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

