Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.