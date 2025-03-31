Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 805,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after purchasing an additional 839,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,150,000 after purchasing an additional 334,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

CFG stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.