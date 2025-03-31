Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,144 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 371,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 335,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

