Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
