Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,834.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,828.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,991.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

