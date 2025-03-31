Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,189,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 50,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $126.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

