Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $210.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.