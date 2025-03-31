Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $210.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
