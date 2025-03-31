23,748 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

