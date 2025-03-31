9,397 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $92.35 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

