Intrust Bank NA Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rogco LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

