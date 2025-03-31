UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 7,232 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HRL opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

