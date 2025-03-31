Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $361.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.43 and a 200-day moving average of $366.38.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

View Our Latest Report on EG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.