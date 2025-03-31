UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

