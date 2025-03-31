JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,390,455 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $266,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.13 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

