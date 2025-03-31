Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $289,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $432.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.45 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
