Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $289,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $432.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.45 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.