Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $28.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

