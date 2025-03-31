JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,708,458 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,943,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $366,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 280,936 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BBHY opened at $46.03 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.49.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2858 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.