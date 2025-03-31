Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,120 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

