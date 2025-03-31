JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $353,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000.

BATS BBRE opened at $93.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $894.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

