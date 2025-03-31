DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $136.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

