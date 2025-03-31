Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

