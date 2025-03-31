WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $535,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

