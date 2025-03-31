WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

