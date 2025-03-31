WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $498,000 Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Anterix were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Anterix by 188.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 8,107.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 108,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Anterix Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20.

About Anterix

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.