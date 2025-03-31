MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MYR Group by 586.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MYR Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MYR Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $181.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

