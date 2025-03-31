5,599 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,055,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after buying an additional 84,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 828,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 110,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

