WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Generac Stock Down 3.0 %

GNRC opened at $127.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $195.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,904,937.50. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

