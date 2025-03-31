Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 243,000 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 243,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.