Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 404 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,988,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VT opened at $115.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

