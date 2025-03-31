Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $53.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.18.
DCBO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docebo
Docebo Stock Down 5.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 740,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 412,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1,047.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 547,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.