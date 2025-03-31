Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $53.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

DCBO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of DCBO opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $886.73 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docebo has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 740,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 412,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1,047.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 547,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

