Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM opened at $116.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $125.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

