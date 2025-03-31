BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,230 ($15.90) and last traded at GBX 1,231.60 ($15.92), with a volume of 57027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,254 ($16.21).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £554.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,301.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,361.12.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies

The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.

