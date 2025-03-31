Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eightco Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:OCTO opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Eightco has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eightco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eightco stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Eightco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

