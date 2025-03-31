CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,541,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 4,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,082.9 days.

CK Asset Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $4.08 on Monday. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

