CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,541,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 4,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,082.9 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $4.08 on Monday. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.
CK Asset Company Profile
