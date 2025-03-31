Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $11,009.67 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $11,009.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $711,582. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 177,356 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $12,500,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

