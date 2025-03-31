The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,675,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.