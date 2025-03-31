The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,675,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
