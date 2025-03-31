Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $4.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,871 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,335,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,071,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 354,393 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.