Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Integer were worth $34,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,408,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Integer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Down 0.3 %

ITGR opened at $117.09 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.