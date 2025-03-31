Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $87.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $71.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

