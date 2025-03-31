Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Drops By 37.7%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. John Wood Group has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.69.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

