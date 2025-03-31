Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Decreases By 33.3%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Want Want China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $34.70.
About Want Want China
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Want Want China
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.