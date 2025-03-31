Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Decreases By 33.3%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Want Want China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

